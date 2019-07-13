Thousands without power in Manhattan

Posted 5:20 PM, July 13, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of people were without power in Manhattan on Saturday evening, Con Edison said.

Of the more than 38,000 customers without power in New York, most of them were in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility company said.

The outage was having a widespread effect, with the New York subway system also experiencing power outages in its stations, the agency managing the trains said.

“We’re working to identify causes and keep trains moving,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.

The outages were affecting “multiple lines,” the MTA said. It told one Twitter user there were extensive delays on many lines.

The lack of power was a major issue on the streets and in buildings, too.

A CNN producer on the Upper West Side said he was at a movie when the theater went dark at about 7 p.m. He went outside and saw traffic and street lights were out. Traffic was jamming up in intersections but it wasn’t gridlocked, he said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.