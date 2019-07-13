Watch Live: San Diego celebrates Pride 2019

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride will continue its 45th annual Pride celebration Saturday with a 5K run, parade and the beginning of a two-day festival at Balboa Park.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K, which benefits the LGBT Community Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride Community Grants. The 5K route will start at the corner of University and Centre streets in Hillcrest, run to Balboa Park via University Avenue and end back at the corner of University and Centre.

The parade starts promptly at 10am! There's still time to join us to celebrate Pride in the streets of Hillcrest! Parade info here: https://t.co/5FYvaSOmf1 pic.twitter.com/tIancSeLX0 — San Diego LGBT Pride (@SanDiegoPride) July 13, 2019

After the 5K run/walk, the annual 1.5-mile Pride Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag. According to San Diego Pride, the parade is the sixth largest Pride event in the U.S. and attracts more than 250,000 people each year. The parade route will end at Balboa Park’s Marston Point, the site of the two-day Pride Festival.

The festival attracts more than 45,000 people each year, according to San Diego Pride, and will feature more than 100 musical acts on four stages. Singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer King Princess will headline the festival on Saturday while singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will headline the festival on Sunday.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that launched the modern-day LGBTQ civil rights movement, our Pride theme is `A Legacy of Liberation,’ and I can think of no one better to embody that spirit than Melissa Etheridge,” said San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez. “Her decades of meaningful music and inspired advocacy continue to connect the LGBTQ community and carve a better path forward both here and around the world.”

The full festival lineup and a map of the festival’s layout can be found at sdpride.org. Tickets start at $20 online for one-day general admission and $25 for weekend-long general admission. Tickets will also be available at the festival’s entrance.