Police find man shot to death in car

SAN DIEGO — Officers found a man shot to death inside a vehicle in the Bay Terraces area, a police lieutenant said Saturday.

Officers found the car off the side of Paradise Valley Road with no other vehicles around it just before midnight. It did not appear to have been involved in a traffic crash, San Diego Police Lt. Paul Conley said.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, he said.

The victim has been identified but his identity will not be released pending family notifications, police said.

The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 619-531-2293.