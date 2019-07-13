Outage leaves hundreds without power in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. — A power outage in La Mesa left hundreds of customers without power Saturday evening, SDG&E said.

The unplanned outage was reported at 7:56 p.m. Saturday. Crews were able to restore power to many customers by 9 p.m., at which time 590 customers were estimated to still be without power.

SDG&E officials said most of the people affected by the outage lived west of Grossmont Center near Lake Murray Boulevard and Marengo Avenue.

SDG&E was investigating the cause of the outage Saturday night. Officials reported on SDG&E’s Outage Map that they expected power to be fully restored by 12:30 a.m. Sunday.