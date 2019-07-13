Man surrenders to SWAT team after fight over parking spot

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man surrendered to a SWAT team east of San Diego Bay in Chula Vista after allegedly threatening another man’s life Saturday, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department received a call at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday from a man who said his life was threatened after an argument broke out over a parking spot.

The man who contacted police said another man with a gun had threatened his life and fired a shot, Lt. John English said.

The victim escaped and called police, who were able to bring the suspect under arrest with the assistance of a SWAT team.