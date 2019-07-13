Man surrenders to SWAT team after fight over parking spot

Posted 11:02 PM, July 13, 2019, by

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man surrendered to a SWAT team east of San Diego Bay in Chula Vista after allegedly threatening another man’s life Saturday, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department received a call at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday from a man who said his life was threatened after an argument broke out over a parking spot.

The man who contacted police said another man with a gun had threatened his life and fired a shot, Lt. John English said.

The victim escaped and called police, who were able to bring the suspect under arrest with the assistance of a SWAT team.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.