Flash flood warning issued for Mount Laguna

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Mount Laguna Saturday.

Thundershowers developed in the afternoon over the East County mountains, with 1.25 inches of rain falling over Mount Laguna between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., the weather service said.

The flash flood warning was issued for the period between 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. in the mountains and along Sunrise Highway, the weather service said.

The mountains will continue to have a chance of thundershowers until about 11 p.m. The thunderhead clouds are expected to be gone by Sunday morning. Temperatures in the mountains are expected to reach 93 degrees on Sunday and Monday.