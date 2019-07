× Firefighters put out tire fire at office building, car wash

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters put out a tire fire on the second floor of a two-story auto shop office building and car wash.

Firefighters dispatched at 5:12 a.m. to the 6600 block of Miramar Road had the fire out at 5:31 a.m., according to a San Diego Fire Department public information officer.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.