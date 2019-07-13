Cyclist suffers life-threatening head injury after high-speed crash

SAN DIEGO — A 60-year-old man was critically injured Saturday in a bicycle crash in the Park West area of San Diego, police said.

According to police, the rider was heading west on West Laurel Street at an unsafe speed about 3 p.m., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The rider made an unsafe move to the right and hit one of the side view mirrors of a car, Heims said. That made him lose control of his bike, at which point his bike overturned and he was thrown on the road.

The rider was hospitalized with a life-threatening head injury, Heims said.