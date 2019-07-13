× Chevron begins cleaning up 240K gallons of oil spilled in Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Chevron crews have begun to clean up a massive and ongoing oil spill in a California canyon after nearly 800,000 gallons of oil and water were dumped in the area, Fox News reports.

Chevron recently revealed the 794,000 gallons of water and oil leaked out of the ground at the side of a steam-injection oil extraction operation at Cymric Oil Field, which is about 35 miles west of Bakersfield.

Spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua told The Associated Press the latest flow has stopped and that the arduous cleanup process can now begin.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention told Fox News that there was a delay to the cleanup and investigation into what caused the spill because workers had to make sure there were no dangerous fumes or sinkholes that would endanger crews.

It was not yet clear what caused the spill Saturday, but officials said it was not near waterways and has not significantly affected wildlife, according to Fox. Because 70 percent of the fluid is water, around 240,000 gallons of oil are believed to have spilled.

