3.5 magnitude quake recorded near Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. — An earthquake initially measured at a 3.5 magnitude was reported near the Ridgecrest area Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Saturday’s quake was one of several smaller earthquakes that have recently struck the Ridgecrest area. The chain of earthquakes began on July 4 with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and escalated on July 5 when a 7.1 magnitude quake was reported.

The 3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded Saturday afternoon occurred a day after a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was reported on July 12.