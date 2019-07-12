What to see Thursday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Thursday is the first full day of the San Diego Comic-Con International, and the day starts with a look back to Comic-Con in the 1970s.

Believe it or not, there was a time before Comic-Con became this pop culture monster where you could walk right in and buy a ticket. For a trip in the Way Back Machine, go to Room 5AB starting at 11 a.m.

“Terminator” fans rejoice, because there’s new release from the franchise. “Terminator: Dark Fate” stars former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. You’ll get a sneak peek in Hall H starting at 11 a.m.

The Batman celebration continues with “Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary.” The cartoon won two Emmys during its three seasons on the air. You’ll meet some of the voice talent behind the cartoon characters and get some cool prizes and exclusive announcements in Hall H starting at 12:15 p.m.

If you grew up reading the Nancy Drew mysteries or watched her TV show back in the 1970s, then get ready for the 2019 version of the teen heroine. Up-and-coming stars Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, and Tunji Kasim will all be at the Con to discuss the new show and what fans can expect. See them in Ballroom 20 starting at 2 p.m.

Writer Robert Kirkman shocked the world when he suddenly ended his comic book series “The Walking Dead” after 16 years. The comic spawned two popular TV series, with several movies and other projects on the way. You’ll get a chance to learn more from him when he answers fan questions in Room 6A starting at 3 p.m.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is the little series that could. After multiple time slot changes, and a rotating cast, the series was on the brink of cancellation. Now, the cast will begin Season 7. You’ll be able to hear from Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward on what lies ahead in Hall H starting at 3:30 p.m.

Comic book icon Stan Lee died late last year, and some fans are still in mourning. He started at Marvel Comics in 1961 and brought to life the Hulk, Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange and more. Fans can celebrate his life and legacy in Room 6BCF starting at 3:30 p.m.

It’s no secret that comedian Aisha Tyler is a Comic-Con superfan. Now she’ll be leading a panel with more celebrity nerds as they debate some of the biggest, best and funniest issues in pop culture. The panel, called “SYFY Wire’s The Great Debate,” might even have a special surprise or two in Ballroom 20 starting at 3:30 p.m.

You might know Cobie Smulders from her role in “How I Met Your Mother” and as agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Universe movies. Now she’s ready for leading lady status in “Stumptown,” based on a graphic novel. She plays an Army veteran with a complicated love life who works as a private investigator in Portland, Ore. Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, and Adrian Martinez also star. See them in the Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront starting at 4:15 p.m.

“Superstore” continues to wow crowds and gain an audience. Meet the wacky gang at Cloud 9. America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, and Kaliko Kauahi will give you a sneak peek at the upcoming season in the Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront starting at 5:30 p.m.

Disney star Asher Angel won critical acclaim for his role in SHAZAM! last spring. Now the young star will introduce a documentary about the superhero who’s just a kid at heart in Horton Grand Theatre at 6 p.m.