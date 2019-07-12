What to see Friday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — The second full day of the San Diego Comic-Con International is jam-packed with panels, movies and celebrities.

The day begins at 10 a.m. and continues until well past midnight, so you’ll need to pack your patience and endurance to survive. Here are the can’t-miss panels and events of the day.

In May 1983, “V: The Original Miniseries” scared the yell out of America when it showed 50 spaceships hovering above Earth’s major cities. The Visitors who emerged looked human, but were they? America soon found out they were lizard people and wanted to steal the Earth’s resources. Now relive the excitement with the re-release of the sci-fi thriller during the “Warner Archives Celebrates V: The Original Miniseries” in Room 6DE at 10 a.m.

Comic-Con is known for its surprises, and this year is no exception. If you’re a fan of rap and hip-hop, you’ll be able to sit in a room with a rap legend during “The Black Panel.” Darryl McDaniels, better known as DMC of Run-DMC, will be at the panel along with director Bill Duke and comedian Wayne Brady in Room 5AB starting at 10 a.m.

Netflix is bringing its hit cartoon “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” to the Con for the first time. She-Ra is the reimagining of the ‘80s cartoon with more modern themes. Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, Marcus Scribner, and Lauren Ash want you to join their rebellion with a sneak peek at the third season in Room 6BCF starting at 10:15 a.m.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the highest grossing movie so far this year, and it’s within striking distance of being the highest grossing movie of all time. Meet the minds behind the movie: Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers will discuss how they changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever and what’s next in Hall H at 11 a.m.

A long time ago, a bunch of pop culture fans were friends with a girl named Veronica Mars. She was sassy, fun and a teenaged private detective. “Veronica Mars” the TV show survived a network change from the from UPN to CW but was abruptly cancelled. In 2013, fans raised enough money to produce a feature film and now the show is back on Hulu. Meet the cast — Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Francis Capra and Percy Daggs III — who will answer all your burning questions in Ballroom 20 at 11:30 a.m. Fun fact: The reruns are now on Hulu and the original show was filmed right here in San Diego.

Zombie fans should get nice and comfy in Hall H as two of AMC’s most popular shows, “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead,” take over the room for two hours. Now that the comic “The Walking Dead” is based on is over, what happens to the show? Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades from “Fear the Walking Dead” and Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Cooper Andrews, Ryan Hurst, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cailey Fleming from “The Walking Dead” will be on hand to tell fans what’s next in Hall H starting at noon.

Here’s a secret you may not know. IDW Publishing, which produces the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic book, is based right here in San Diego. “TMNT” co-creator Kevin Eastman, writer Tom Waltz and editor Bobby Curnow will discuss the behind the scenes of the longest running version of “TMNT” comic book as the book races toward issue 100. It happens in Room 23 ABC starting at 2 p.m.

What would happen if superheroes were real and instead of fighting for the side of good, they abuse their superpowers? “The Boys” will explore that question and premieres later this month on Amazon Prime. The panel consists of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara; executive producer Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Jessie T. Usher, Elisabeth Shue, moderated by Aisha Tyler. Check it out in Ballroom 20 starting at 3:30 p.m.

After eight mostly breathtaking seasons, “Game of Thrones” is over. Come say goodbye to the cast as it makes its final Comic-Con appearance. Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright are all expected to be in Hall H starting at 5:30 p.m.

The love for Batman continues in Ballroom 20 as the world premiere of the animated film “Hush” is screened. A supervillain is bent on making the lives of Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego, Batman, hell. But at what cost? Find out in Ballroom 20 starting at 7:15 p.m.