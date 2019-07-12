What to see at Wednesday at Comic-Con Preview Night

SAN DIEGO — About 130,000 of your closest friends will start assembling in San Diego Wednesday for the 50th Comic-Con International.

Over the next four days, the Con is going to bring you previews, celebrities, anniversaries galore and all the pop culture you could want.

It all kicks off at Wednesday’s preview night. There are three main events. In Ballroom 20, you can see sneak peeks of the new Warner Bros. TV shows. You can tour the convention floor. And you can register for the fun events on the outside of the Con.

The convention floor will be packed with people. And when I say packed, I mean barely-able-to-walk packed. Do yourself a favor: don’t go onto the floor right at 6 p.m. Everyone is going to rush on the floor and try to gather up freebies and get into lines. Unless there’s something you’re really burning to get, wait until about 7:30 p.m. when things calm down just a bit.

Take a moment to plan where you are going on the floor. There’s a handy chart that tells you where different exhibits are located. You can save yourself a lot of time by going through the right door and taking a direct route to where you want to go. Yes, we know you want to see what’s there, but lookie-loos and picture takers slow everything down. Do you really have to get your picture taken with the 10-foot-tall Hulk statue which is there every year.

If you’re a lover of Batman and his family, you’ll have three events just for you. Two of them are in Ballroom 20, where Comic-Con and Warner Bros. will have the world premiere of the new CW series “Batwoman.” Kate Kane dons the cape and cowl after Batman disappears under mysterious circumstances. And if you’ve ever wondered what Batman’s butler did before he started working at stately Wayne Manor, “Pennyworth” airing on Epix will have the answer. The previews start at 6 p.m. in Ballroom 20.

The third event is called “The Gathering,” a fundraising event for the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. It coincides with the yearlong celebration of Batman’s 80th birthday. A black carpet celebration starts at 5 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. Batman becomes the first character inducted into the museum.