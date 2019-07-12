Video shows dog scaring off black bear in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEWITT, N.J. -- A New Jersey man is offering his neighbor's dog a steak dinner after the pup scared off a bear in his backyard.

Mark Stinziano said the incident happened Tuesday night at his Hewitt, New Jersey home.

He shared security camera footage capturing the encounter between a black bear and Riley the dog.

Video shows the bear pulling down Stinziano's bird feeder before Riley races from the neighbor's yard.

Riley then runs full speed at the bear, barreling into it, and chases it away.

"My neighbors dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him," Stinziano wrote on social media. "He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe!"

Stinziano ended the post by keeping score: "Riley-1 Bear-0."