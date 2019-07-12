Social media personality Ray Diaz arrested in San Diego on suspicion of sexual assault
SAN DIEGO — Detectives arrested social media personality Ray Diaz in San Diego on suspicion of sexual assault, authorities said Friday.
He was arrested by detectives from Los Angeles Police Department with the assistance of San Diego police, according to a tweet by LAPD.
In a tweet Thursday night, Los Angeles police said the department “is aware of several social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor.”
His bail is set at $500,000.