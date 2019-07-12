× Social media personality Ray Diaz arrested in San Diego on suspicion of sexual assault

SAN DIEGO — Detectives arrested social media personality Ray Diaz in San Diego on suspicion of sexual assault, authorities said Friday.

He was arrested by detectives from Los Angeles Police Department with the assistance of San Diego police, according to a tweet by LAPD.

After a thorough investigation, LAPD Detectives from the elite Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section arrested 33 yr old social media personality "Ray Diaz” for sexual assault in San Diego, CA, w/ the assistance of San Diego PD. Raymundo Diaz bail is set at $500,000.00 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 13, 2019

In a tweet Thursday night, Los Angeles police said the department “is aware of several social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor.”

The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor. We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 12, 2019

His bail is set at $500,000.