Revamped ‘Jurassic World’ Ride opens at Universal Studios

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Dinosaurs are again roaming at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“Jurassic World — The Ride” opened Friday, a revamped version of the water ride based on the dinosaur film series. The park closed the previous version late last year for an overhaul.

The ride now features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong, who star in the recent iterations of the dinosaurs-brought-back-to-life films. The new ride also adds some dinosaur stars of the films, such as the Indominus Rex and and the Mosasaurus.

The theme park has also added a “Raptor Encounter” attraction featuring Blue, the velociraptor featured in the “Jurassic World” films, along with a baby raptor, a raptor handler and a life-sized triceratops.

There is also a Dino Play area, a Jurassic Cafe featuring Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and a tropical Isla Nu-bar featuring Tiki cocktails.