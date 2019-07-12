× Police find missing SoCal man alive, say he ‘voluntarily left the area’

TEMECULA, Calif. — A man who was reported missing Thursday after visiting Pechanga Resort Casino has been found, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Richard Tyrrell was reported missing by his girlfriend of nine years, Marcy Sattelmaier, who said Thursday he vanished after a trip to the casino Monday. According to Sattelmaier, the last location Tyrrell’s phone registered was in the Carson/Compton area Monday morning.

Around 3:15 p.m. Friday, Riverside police said Tyrrell had been located and, by his account, had left the casino voluntarily.

#MissingPersonLocated On 7/12/19 investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Temecula Station located missing person, Richard Tyrrell. The investigation revealed Mr. Tyrrell voluntarily left the area. No additional information available for release. — Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept (@RSO) July 12, 2019

“We share in the community’s relief to hear of Rich Tyrell’s safe return,” a Pechanga spokesperson said Friday. “We know the past few days were unnerving for his family and friends. We were glad to assist law enforcement from the outset, and we are grateful to the Riverside Sheriff’s Office and everyone who contributed to the search.”