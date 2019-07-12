ICE arrests 20 across San Diego County during 5-day operation

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers arrested 20 people with final removal orders throughout San Diego County this week, the agency announced Friday.

The five-day operation, which “focused on immigration fugitives with a final removal order and a criminal conviction(s) or a criminal charge,” concluded Thursday, according to a news release.

Eighty-five percent of those arrested during what the agency named Operation Cross Check VII had prior criminal convictions or charges, including drugs, weapons offenses, hit-and-run, driving under the influence, theft, domestic violence, evading law enforcement and fraud criminal offenses, according to the release.

In addition to those targeted in the operation, officers also arrested seven immigration violators, whom they took into ICE custody and processed for removal.

“Targeted operations like this reflect the vital public service that ERO officers do every day to protect the nation, uphold public safety and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border control,” said Field Office Director Gregory Archambeault. “We will continue to conduct similar operations, while seeking to ultimately remove criminal aliens with a final order of removal and other immigration fugitives who pose a threat to public safety.”