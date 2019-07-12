Flights delayed as Maui brush fire continues to burn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As a fire continues to spread through central Maui, passengers have been keeping their eyes on flight statuses for changes.

“I’m just waiting for the green light,” said Maureen Martin, a San Diego native who was stuck at the airport in Maui overnight Thursday.

Martin’s flight was pushed to Friday. Many of the passengers on her delayed flight opted to sleep at the gate overnight.

“I just spoke to American Airlines and they said the flight situation is being controlled by the fire station,” she said.

Firefighters and members of the National Guard were working to contain a brush fire that spread from 1,000 to 10,000 acres overnight. The smoke from the fire was blowing southwest Thursday toward the airport, causing flight delays. By Friday morning, most of the delays had been lifted, and Martin was on her way home.

Though most of the delayed flights were back on track by Friday morning, the fire continued to rage at just 20% containment.

Maui residents were asked to restrict their power consumption between 5 and 9 p.m. Friday after a power plant was damaged in the blaze.