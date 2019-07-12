Deadly crash shuts down freeway in North County

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning on Interstate 15 in the Rancho Bernardo area, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 south of West Bernardo Drive, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said. The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation, including exactly how many vehicles struck the unidentified pedestrian.

NB I-15 just south of W Bernardo Dr, all lanes are closed due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 12, 2019

CHP shut down all northbound lanes south of West Bernardo Drive starting around 4:30 a.m. As of 7:35 a.m., the lanes remained closed, though the carpool lane was opened to allow a trickle of traffic through.

