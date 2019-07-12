× City libraries issue limited edition Pride cards

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego’s library system Friday announced that it will begin offering limited edition library cards Friday celebrating San Diego Pride.

The library will issue a total of 5,000 of the cards on a first-come, first-served basis at each of its 36 locations around the city. The cards, which feature a unicorn with a rainbow-colored mane and tail reading a book titled “Be Yourself,” will also be available at this weekend’s San Diego Pride Festival.

“The San Diego Public Library is an inclusive space that fosters connections to knowledge and each other,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “The Pride library card is a wonderful way to celebrate these connections and the diversity of San Diego’s LGBTQIA community.”

The Pride Festival is scheduled for July 13 and 14 at Balboa Park. Library cards will be available at the festival’s Lit Cafe, which will also feature discussions with authors, arts and crafts and story readings with drag queens.

Residents can find information on the limited edition cards and resources like book clubs for LGBT community members at sandiego.gov/public- library/lgbt.