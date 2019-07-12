Border brush fire grows to 10 acres

Posted 11:40 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08PM, July 12, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire had grown to about 10 acres just across the border in Mexico late Friday morning.

The flames broke out along the border after 11 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego said. The blaze was about 10 acres in size and spreading at a “moderate rate,” but officials said no buildings were threatened.

The flames were moving along the border fence and had not crossed into the U.S., but Cal Fire had crews at the scene, according to the agency.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

