Bobcat photographed in Alpine backyard

ALPINE, Calif. — A bobcat was spotted walking along a wall in an Alpine backyard Friday morning, as seen in photos taken by an Alpine resident.

The bobcat was photographed walking atop a brick wall as it looked out at the mountains visible in the distance.

The sighting came less than two months after several large cats were reported in San Diego County, one of which involved the attack of a 4-year-old boy in Rancho Penasquitos.

Last month, animal rights activists petitioned to have mountain lions in particular protected under the California Endangered Species Act in parts of Southern California, citing urban sprawl, motorists and other kinds of human interference.