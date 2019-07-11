Young man who was killed in plunge off Carmel Valley freeway bridge ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Thursday publicly identified an 18-year-old man who was killed when he and three companions jumped off a nearly eight- story-tall freeway bridge in Carmel Valley after being involved in a solo car crash on the towering span.

Ruben Ortiz Jr. of Escondido and another man whose name has not yet been released died late Tuesday night in the roughly 75-foot fall from the elevated of stretch of state Route 56 over Gonzales Creek, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol.

Two girls, ages 14 and 15, survived the plunge with severe injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The four were among a half-dozen people in an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima that spun out of control and crashed into a metal guardrail just west of Carmel Valley Road about 11 p.m., Sanchez said.

After the sedan came to rest blocking a lane on the structure, all the occupants got out and began running toward the right-hand shoulder of the freeway.

Ortiz and three of the others then leaped over a concrete wall on the south side of the freeway for unknown reasons -- possibly not realizing they were on a bridge -- while the other two stayed on the roadway and continued to the east on foot, Sanchez said.

Ortiz and the other man who jumped were pronounced dead at the scene. Medics took the girls to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of major injuries, Sanchez said.