Woman found after going missing during Viejas Casino trip
UPDATE: Eufemia Danaher has been found safely and reunited with her family.
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday circulated a photo of a 79-year-old diabetic woman who went missing early Thursday morning after leaving the Viejas Casino in Alpine.
Danaher left the casino on Willows Road, just north of Interstate 8, about 1 a.m. and got on a bus, according to the sheriff’s department. She was later spotted at the El Cajon Transit Center at 352 S. Marshall Ave.
She was found and returned to family members later Thursday.
