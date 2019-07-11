× Woman found after going missing during Viejas Casino trip

UPDATE: Eufemia Danaher has been found safely and reunited with her family.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday circulated a photo of a 79-year-old diabetic woman who went missing early Thursday morning after leaving the Viejas Casino in Alpine.

Danaher left the casino on Willows Road, just north of Interstate 8, about 1 a.m. and got on a bus, according to the sheriff’s department. She was later spotted at the El Cajon Transit Center at 352 S. Marshall Ave.

She was found and returned to family members later Thursday.