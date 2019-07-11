Teen hospitalized after runaway truck crash

SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday evening with non life threatening injuries he suffered when he was ejected from his vehicle after it crashed into a retaining wall and fence in the Rancho Penasquitos area of San Diego.

Around 4:15 p.m., boy was traveling southbound in the 9400 block of Paseo Montril when his 2003 Ford pickup stalled and he tried to push it off the road, but it gained speed and began to get away from him, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim jumped through the driver’s side window to try to regain control of the truck and was hanging out the window when the truck slammed into a retaining wall and fence, ejecting him from the truck. The vehicle continued down an embankment, overturned and hit a tree, Heims said.

The teen suffered a broken leg, a deep cut to his left thigh and a concussion and was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries, Heims said.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this accident was asked to call San Diego Traffic Division detectives at 858-495-7800.