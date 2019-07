Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A new rooftop workout is coming to San Diego.

The Kipton Solamar Hotel is hosting several swim and spin exercise classes this summer. Participants will spend one hour in the pool, mermaid fin included, and do a combo of swimming and ab workouts on the poolside. The second half of the class is a rooftop cycling class. The program is put on by San Diego-based Fit City Adventures.

Heather Lake dove right into this new exercise.