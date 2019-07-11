SoCal man missing after a trip to Pechanga Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEMECULA, Calif. -- A Temecula woman is asking for help finding her boyfriend and business partner, who she says vanished after a trip to a casino Monday, KTLA reports.

Marcy Sattelmaier's widely-circulated Facebook post asks community members to share Richard Tyrrell's photo after he went missing following a trip to the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, according to his girlfriend of nine years.

“I’m so worried and scared about him," Sattelmaier told KTLA, fighting back tears. "It’s been way too long. Something’s really wrong.”

The last location Tyrrell's phone registered was in the Carson/ Compton area Monday morning, according to Sattelmaier.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Temecula station confirmed to KTLA that a missing person report had been filed for 47-year-old Tyrrell and that a detective has been assigned to the case.

Sattelmaier said she last spoke with Tyrrell at about 2:30 a.m. Monday while he was at Pechanga Resort Casino, and he told her he's about to cash his winnings and come home.

She said Tyrrell took an Uber ride to the casino and that his phone is now dead.

The resort released a statement on Tyrrell's disappearance Wednesday, assuring community members that guest safety is a priority at the resort.

"We completely understand the anxiety and concerns while not being able to reach a loved one," the statement read. " Although we were not contacted by law enforcement about a formal investigation or assistance with this case, we did proactively reach out to local law enforcement yesterday to offer our support and provide information."

Tyrrell is a father to a 9-year-old child, his girlfriend said.

Sattelmaier said she's worried because Tyrrell had never disappeared before and he usually stays in touch.

The Sheriff's Department said further details will be released later Thursday.