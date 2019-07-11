Second Lady Karen Pence addresses military spouses in Coronado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. –- Second Lady Karen Pence spoke to about 100 military spouses at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado about job resources and employment solutions Thursday morning.

Pence has been advocating for military spouses in the workforce since last fall, addressing the 24 percent unemployment rate among those married to service members.

“The Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership has brought together more than 390 companies and organizations committed to recruiting, hiring, and promoting and retaining military spouses,” said Pence. “So far, these dedicated partners have hired 130,000 military spouses.”

The Second Lady also highlighted resources available for military spouses when it comes to searching for jobs, including access to premiere LinkedIn and reimbursement up to a certain amount when applying for a new professional license upon moving to a new duty station.

“A lot of the time professions require licensing when you switch to a new state,” one military spouse explained. “They’re offering to credit up to a certain amount when we move to a new location, so I think it’s really nice that she’s really listening to our needs.”

At one point during the speech, Pence choked up talking about the sacrifices and resilience displayed in military families.

“I can hardly say this to this room,” said Pence, getting teary eyed. “I’ve never gotten emotional on this line before, but I really mean it with all of you: when you can hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that is true strength and courage.”