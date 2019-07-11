Over half of stray pets taken in after 4th fireworks still not reclaimed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Humane Society said less than 40 percent of pets that have been taken in after Fourth of July fireworks have been picked up by their owners.

Hannah Bennett walked into the Humane Society Thursday looking for the perfect pet.

“I have really bad anxiety and just being with a dog, I think just having someone care for you that much,” Bennett said.

It did not take her long to lock eyes with Dolce.

“I love her so much. I love her belly," Bennett said.

Until they connected, Bennett had no idea Dolce was one of the dogs that likely ran from their home on the Fourth of July. Her owner never came for her, so now she is up for adoption.

Nina Thompson with the San Diego Humane Society told FOX 5 that between the 4th and 5th of July, nearly 220 animals were brought in and less than 90 of them have been reclaimed.

“We’ve been posting the animals since the day that they came in on the lost and found website. We also have a dedicated team working to reunite owners with their lost pets,” Thompson said.

After four days, if no one shows up for them or if there is no match, then they get checked out and put up for adoption. If the animals are microchipped but the information does not lead to their owners, then the humane society said it keeps them for 10 days before the adoption process begins.

“It’s very surprising that so many owners haven’t come forward to claim their pets. I know personally if it was my dog missing I would be banging on every shelter door,” Thompson said.

But the lost animals will not be lost for long. Eventually, they will find a new home and family to love.

If you have lost a pet or have found one, visit the San Diego Humane Society's website.

The San Diego Humane Society encourages all pet owners to get their pet microchipped.