SAN DIEGO -- There’s a new way to float along Mission Bay.

Seaforth Boat Rentals is adding a little style to its fleet with the Cruisin’ Tiki, a pontoon style boat with a tiki hut on top. The mini-barge fits up to 12 people and goes out on 2-hour tours through the bay.

Heather Lake took it for a ride.