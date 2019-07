MAUI, HI — A major brush fire fueled by high winds in Maui’s central valley burned more than 1,000 acres and prompted evacuations Thursday evening, Maui News reports.

The fire, which was reported just after 10:40 a.m. local time Thursday, jumped Kuihelani Highway, shutting down a stretch of the roadway.

Around 3 p.m. local time, county officials ordered residents in north Kihei and Maalaea to evacuate.

Flights were being diverted from Kahului Airport, which was running on generator power.