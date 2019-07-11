County Administration Center lights up to kick off San Diego Pride weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher recognized LBGTQ community leaders, organizations and county employees Thursday evening during a lighting ceremony at the County Administration Center, where the building donned the colors of the rainbow.

"It was important that as a county we make a statement of values to say we stand with this community," Fletcher said.

The three-day event will draw hundreds of thousands of people to the San Diego area and organizers want attendees to be prepared and patient.

"San Diego Pride is the single largest second civic event in the region so it’s going to take a lot of time to get here. Traffic is backed up all the way from Tijuana to Los Angeles," said San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez.

Public transportation or ride-sharing is a popular option to beat some of the congestion. It's also expected to be a pretty warm weekend.

"The No. 1 thing that we have issues with during Pride weekend is heat and dehydration, so sunblock, wear hats, umbrellas if you can and drink lots of water," Lopez said.

San Diego police remind the public that Saturday will be the busiest day due to the parade. Several main streets in the Hillcrest area will be blocked off, including Normal Street, University Avenue and 6th Street from the early morning into the afternoon.

There will also be extra officers and other law enforcement agencies helping to keep everyone safe while celebrating.

The county building will stay lit up in rainbow colors throughout the weekend -- something city leaders plan to make an annual tradition.