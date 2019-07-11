Coast Guard releases video of dramatic smuggling bust at sea

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard released video of a dramatic smuggling bust at sea made by the crew of Cutter Munro, which returned to San Diego Thursday for a special greeting from Vice President Mike Pence.

The intercept of a “self-propelled, semi-submersible vessel” carrying more than 16,000 pounds of cocaine was one in a series of busts made during the crew’s mission off the coast of Central and South America. The crew made 14 busts in all, returning to their base in Coronado Thursday with 39,000 pounds of cocaine to turn over to federal agents.

In the bust shown on video, members of the Coast Guard can be heard identifying themselves as U.S. military and screaming at the vessel to stop. Eventually the boat pulls alongside the semi-sub and authorities hop on top of the vessel, banging on the hatch until a man emerges with his hands up. Sixteen-thousand pounds of cocaine were recovered from that vessel alone, according to USCG.

“We disrupt the cocaine profits drug cartels use to diversify and fund other illicit activities like trafficking opioids and methamphetamines, and we do it at sea where they are most vulnerable,” Adm. Karl Schultz wrote on Facebook.

When the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Munro returned Thursday, they offloaded the cocaine during a visit to Naval Air Station North Island by Vice President Mike Pence. Pence spoke to members of the Coast Guard after his tour: