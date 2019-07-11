Body found in Mission Valley riverbed

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police opened a homicide investigation after the discovery of a person found dead in Mission Valley late Wednesday night.

SDPD said they received a call around 11:54 p.m. Wednesday reporting a body in a riverbed near Friars Rd.

Officers told FOX 5 the body was found in the riverbed just off a bike trail near SDCCU Stadium.

San Diego’s Homicide Investigation Unit was on scene.

No other information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

 

