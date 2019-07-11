Body found in Mission Valley riverbed
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police opened a homicide investigation after the discovery of a person found dead in Mission Valley late Wednesday night.
SDPD said they received a call around 11:54 p.m. Wednesday reporting a body in a riverbed near Friars Rd.
Officers told FOX 5 the body was found in the riverbed just off a bike trail near SDCCU Stadium.
San Diego’s Homicide Investigation Unit was on scene.
No other information was made available.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
32.787155 -117.116806