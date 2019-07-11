‘Baby Trump’ balloon appears downtown for Pence visit

SAN DIEGO — A giant balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby — a now-familiar protest symbol at presidential visits to the border and abroad — was flown downtown Thursday outside the hotel of Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence, who arrived Wednesday for a San Diego visit that will include tours of local military bases, was greeted by the balloon outside the Hilton Bayfront Hotel Thursday morning.

#NOW: Baby Trump inflated across from Hilton Bayfront Hotel where @VP is staying during San Diego visit. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/VitjuAzA9Z — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) July 11, 2019

First appearing during widespread protests of Trump’s visit to London last year, Baby Trump balloons are available online and have since been seen during the president’s visit to Calexico and a 4th of July Parade in Washington D.C.

Vice President Pence will visit U.S. Naval Amphibious Base Coronado and Naval Air Station North Island Thursday.

He was welcomed to town by the Republican Party of San Diego County, with Chairman Tony Krvaric wrote in part that, “all fair-minded San Diegans will acknowledge that the Trump-Pence administration’s policies have ushered in unprecedented economic growth and support for our military service members.”

Statement: "We are thrilled to have @VP @Mike_Pence visit San Diego. All fair minded San Diegans will acknowledge that the Trump-Pence administration's policies have ushered in unprecedented economic growth and support for our military service members." — Tony Krvaric (@TonyKrvaric) July 9, 2019

The San Diego visit is part of a three-day swing through California and Texas. Friday, Pence will visit the Donna immigrant detention facility in McAllen, Texas, with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.