7-Eleven’s free Slurpee day returns

SAN DIEGO — The world’s largest convenience store is celebrating its birthday by offering free Slurpees starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Participating 7-Eleven stores were expecting to hand out more than 9 million free small Slurpees between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., while supplies last.

This year’s featured flavor is Blueberry Lemonade, while the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade.

To achieve that “uniquely Slurpee” slush, Slurpee machines are equipped with a compact refrigeration system that combines syrup, carbon dioxide and water under pressure in a freezing chamber. They’re served at a crisp 28 degrees, CNN reports.

“7‑Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals,” said Raj Kapoor, 7‑Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages.

Participating stores also will give away exclusive Slurpee stickers that mirror the ones featured on the party cup, so customers can show they’re living the #slurplife. Yes, the #slurplife.