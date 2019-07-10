University City man charged with murder for allegedly stabbing roommate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who allegedly stabbed his friend in the neck with a pair of scissors at their University City home was charged Wednesday with murder.

Brandon Ganskow, 34, is accused of killing 56-year old Kevin Crosthwaite, who was found dead Monday morning at their shared residence in the 5300 block of Bothe Avenue, according to San Diego police.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Greco said Crosthwaite was stabbed "a number of times," causing him to suffer cardiac arrest.

According to the prosecutor, Ganskow and the victim were close, despite the fact that the defendant was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing Crosthwaite with a knife in 2018. Ganskow was sentenced to probation in that case.

Greco said Crosthwaite petitioned for Ganskow to live with him all through his prior criminal case, as he didn't feel Ganskow posed a danger to him.

"This is a case of tremendous tragedy involving a defendant and a victim who knew each other, a victim who had a big heart and had seen the best in the defendant," he said. "Unfortunately on July 8 of this year, history repeated itself in a very tragic way."

Ganskow, who's being held on $3 million bail, faces 56 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder count, along with allegations of using a weapon, having a serious prior felony conviction, and a prior strike conviction.

He pleaded not guilty and will return to court July 18 for a status conference.