× Public hearing set for purchase of land around popular hiking trail

SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors Wednesday scheduled an August public hearing for a proposed land deal that would preserve more open space in a popular Poway hiking area.

The supervisors unanimously agreed to hold the hearing at their Aug. 7 meeting on a plan to purchase 160 acres of land surrounding Iron Mountain east of state Route 67 near Poway Road.

The county purchase would also involve an agreement with the city of Poway for management of the land.

Poway Iron Mountain Estates has agreed to sell the parcel, which has an appraised value of nearly $1.3 million, according to the county.

Along with staff time, and title and protection costs, the county will spend almost $1.5 million, according to documents posted to the board’s agenda.

In March 2016, the county received a $200,000 grant from the state Department of Parks and Recreation Habitat Conservation Fund toward the land purchase.

Board Chairwoman Dianne Jacob said the proposal to expand open space around Iron Mountain “has been in the works for many years.”

“I’m excited to see this come to fruition,” Jacob added.

Jacob credited the city of Poway and Brian Albright, director of county Parks and Recreation, for their efforts on the proposed land purchase.