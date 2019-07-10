Police release video of street racers beating up man living in RV

SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a group of street racers who they say beat up and robbed a man living in an RV in Kearny Mesa.

Authorities released video of the attack and announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the racers’ arrest Wednesday.

The attack happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 28 along Engineer Road near Shawline Street, where street racers had gathered for a “meet up” and were doing burnouts in the street, San Diego Police Department said. When some of the racers climbed onto the roof of the man’s RV, he walked out and confronted them, according to SDPD.

That’s when three racers attacked the men, leaving him lying on the ground unconscious. He suffered serious injuries, including a brain bleed and fractured vertebrae. Police said the men also stole from the victim’s pockets.

Officials released video from that night in hopes someone will help track down the attackers. One video shows a group of men kicking the lifeless man as he lies on the ground while engines rev loudly in the background. Another shows cars doing “donuts” in a cul de sac.

The group took off in a grey Audi A4 sedan, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD’s Eastern Division at 858-495-7957 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the attack.