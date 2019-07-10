Man killed in stabbing outside North County gas station

Posted 8:10 AM, July 10, 2019

Police outside the Carlsbad AM/PM where a man died after getting stabbed during a fight

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man died after getting stabbed early Wednesday morning by another man on a Carlsbad street, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:20 a.m. from a person reporting a fight between two men in front of an AM/PM gas station on Tamarack Avenue, just west of Interstate 5, Carlsbad Police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

Officers responded to the area and found a man down in the street suffering from at least one stab wound, Reyes said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, she said, adding that investigators were still working to identify the victim.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

