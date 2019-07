Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The annual Ocean Beach pier jump is a milestone for San Diego junior lifeguards.

Once a year, they get the chance to jump off the pier 25 feet above the ocean. The event is open to the public, and people pay $100 to do the jump. Proceeds go to the Drowning Prevention Foundation of San Diego.

This year Heather Lake decided to take the plunge with a few of the junior guards.