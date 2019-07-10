× Gas leak prompts evacuations near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO — Officials were trying to shut off a gas leak in the Bankers Hill area Wednesday afternoon.

The leak was reported just after noon on Nutmeg Street and 6th Avenue, near Balboa Park. A 2-inch gas line was hit by a backhoe and broken, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Some buildings along Nutmeg and 6th were being evacuated, SDFRD said.

Fire crews and San Diego Gas & Electric also shut down the street in the immediate area while they worked. San Diego Police Department said any traffic headed through the area would be diverted at Maple, Olive and 5th Avenue.

Update1: Please avoid the area of 6th and Nutmeg. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be diverted at Maple, Olive, and 5th Avenue. Please seek an alternate route — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 10, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.