Family involved in Disneyland brawl denied it happened, police said

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The family involved in a brawl that broke out at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland denied anything happened, police said.

Police responded to the park after the fight. The family involved in the brawl was “uncooperative” with authorities and there was no video available at the time, so police did not make any arrests, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

In response to a tweet questioning the ongoing investigation into the fight, Anaheim police responded Tuesday “the parties involved all denied anything occurred…”. Police said that the emergence of the video, which was posted to YouTube on Sunday, means the “investigation can continue” and criminal charges could follow.

When Anaheim police was asked if the fight is a common occurrence, they said “it does happen when families get together in the heat and get irritated with each other”.

Not a joke. There has to be an investigation. The parties involved all denied anything occurred and we were not there to witness it. The videos that were not available at the moment make things clear and the case has been presented to prosecutors — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 10, 2019

The family members were standing near Goofy’s Playhouse on Saturday when a man and a woman pushing a stroller with two children in it became embroiled in a heated argument, according to the nearly 4 1/2-minute video.

While this is happening, a crowd of stunned bystanders watches, among them children whose loud cries can be heard in the background. Others try to usher their young ones quickly past and away from the escalating scene.

Family members as well as a park employee try to intervene and defuse the situation, but the brawl continued for several minutes.

A spokesman for the Anaheim city attorney’s office said a decision on whether to file charges in the case will come after police finish their investigation, KTLA reported.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.