Asylum line in Tijuana reaches highest count on record

TIJUANA, Mexico — The wait list in Tijuana to request asylum in the United States is the longest it has ever been, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

According to the paper, about 9,510 migrants are waiting to be processed, even more than were waiting after a large caravan arrived last November.

People whose names are on the list have been waiting for up to three months to hear their names called and to go to make their case to U.S. officials at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Each morning, they gather near El Chaparral Plaza to hear numbers called from the list.

Tijuana asylum line reaches highest count on record as migrants protest long waits https://t.co/Nc7qJVGram [Top Stories] pic.twitter.com/Y7TDwIcIt2 — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) July 9, 2019

The Migrant Protection Protocols policy, informally known as Remain in Mexico, requires some asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their immigration hearing. The program was initially rolled out at the San Ysidro port of entry in January. It’s since expanded elsewhere in California, New Mexico and Texas.

The policy of “metering,” under which border officials only accept a limited number of asylum seekers at ports of entry each day, has also contributed to long waits, the U-T notes.

Read more on San Diego Union-Tribune.