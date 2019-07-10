Officials confirm 10 cases in deadly E. coli outbreak linked to fair

SAN DIEGO — There have been 10 confirmed cases in the deadly E. coli outbreak at the San Diego County Fair, health officials said Wednesday.

One probable case has also been reported.

On June 28, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced a 2-year-old boy died and three other children became ill following E. coli infections linked to animals at the San Diego County Fair.

The source of the bacteria is under investigation but all children reportedly visited the animal areas, the petting zoo or had other animal contact at the fair, officials said.