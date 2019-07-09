× Watch Xolos soccer on FOX 5

SAN DIEGO – The Xolos of Tijuana play Boca Juniors of Argentina Wednesday and soccer fans on both sides of the border can watch the game live on FOX 5 or fox5sandiego.com.

The exhibition game will take place in Tijuana’s Estadio Caliente. It is the first time the two teams face each other.

Boca is one of the tope teams in the Americas and the match against the Xolos is part of the team’s Mexico/US tour.

Fans can watch the Fox Deportes pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. Game play begins at 7 p.m.