Thieves plow truck into Midway District Walgreens, steal ATM

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police were searching for thieves who plowed a truck into a Midway District Walgreens and stole an ATM Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., a silver F-150 pickup rammed into the glass storefront of a Walgreens on Midway Drive. The thieves left the store with an ATM belonging to Navy Federal Credit Union, police said.

No customers were in the store when the robbery happened, but two employees were working at the time, according to police. The employees weren't harmed.

Evidence of the crime remained at the scene hours after the robbery. There was glass scattered across the pavement, mangled shopping carts in front of the building and a gaping hole where the sliding glass entry doors used to be.

Police later located the truck about a half-mile away on Hancock Street parked next to a minivan they said was also associated with the smash-and-grab. When officers approached the vehicles, no one was inside, police said.

A description of the thieves was not made available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.