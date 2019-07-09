Supervisors OK more money for social workers, probation officers

SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an additional $1.65 million for enhanced training and education of social workers and probation officers.

Based on recommendations from the county Child Welfare Services Review Working Group, the money will expand an existing contract.

Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox, co-chairs of the Child and Family Strengthening Advisory Board, proposed the additional funding.

“Every day our social workers have to make tough calls that impact the lives of children and their families,” Cox said. “We’re off to a good start.”

In a statement, Fletcher said investing in more training and education “is vital to the success of our child welfare system.”

“Today’s action is timely, because our latest budget calls for the hiring of 125 social workers,” Fletcher said. “The expanded curriculum will benefit new and existing employees; ensuring the people responsible for making important safety decisions for families and children can provide the best care possible.”

During the meeting, Fletcher said he appreciated those residents who attended the working group meetings.