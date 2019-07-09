Some El Cajon residents unhappy with city’s new climate action plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- City leaders in El Cajon voted Tuesday to launch a new climate action plan that could push the city to 80 percent clean/renewable energy by 2030.

The plan did not come without opposition. Although many were happy for this next step, several people wanted the city council to delay the vote. Some urged city leaders to push for 100 percent renewable energy.

"We think that this climate action plan is failing community members because it's adopting half measures that don't really commit to fighting climate crisis and are not enforceable," said Maleeka Marsden with the Climate Action Campaign.

City leaders said the plan could be updated in the future.